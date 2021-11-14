BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $20,260.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.50 or 0.00307112 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00103216 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00148709 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 255.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

