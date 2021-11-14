BitcoinZ Price Hits $0.0006 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $5.65 million and $24,512.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $200.09 or 0.00303947 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00101723 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.66 or 0.00146836 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000268 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

