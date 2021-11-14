BitCore Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 14th. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. BitCore has a total market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $488,740.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,119.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,585.80 or 0.07151988 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.78 or 0.00400467 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $662.48 or 0.01033194 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00086279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.44 or 0.00418652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.70 or 0.00275576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.57 or 0.00256669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004470 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.