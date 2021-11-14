Bitgear Price Hits $0.0174 on Exchanges (GEAR)

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Bitgear has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $28,713.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitgear has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitgear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00071456 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00076287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00096752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,827.37 or 1.00729538 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,552.47 or 0.07073688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Bitgear

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,596,579 coins. Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io

