Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $410,869.10 and approximately $174.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00051801 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00218959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00085673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

