Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to post $99.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.30 million and the lowest is $92.95 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $34.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 192.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year sales of $172.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $162.74 million to $176.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $270.28 million, with estimates ranging from $191.00 million to $362.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The business’s revenue was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.16 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BPMC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $114.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.67. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $125.61.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,920 shares of company stock worth $6,174,196 in the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 247,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,035,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 403,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after purchasing an additional 48,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

