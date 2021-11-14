Bluzelle Trading 30% Higher Over Last Week (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Bluzelle coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bluzelle has traded 30% higher against the US dollar. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $110.60 million and $52.93 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00051866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00218205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00086622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

BLZ is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 311,507,085 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Bluzelle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

