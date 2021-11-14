B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BMRRY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.84 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

B&M European Value Retail stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 19,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.19. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $35.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $31.80.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

