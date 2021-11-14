BOMB (BOMB) Trading 49.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 49.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $412,225.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,243.24 or 0.99105965 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00050029 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00037055 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.46 or 0.00590080 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 898,321 coins and its circulating supply is 897,533 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.