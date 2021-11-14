Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Hits $8.08 on Major Exchanges

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.08 or 0.00012588 BTC on exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $483,642.87 and $33,877.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00071177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00074005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00096147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,498.76 or 1.00480920 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,512.79 or 0.07030363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

