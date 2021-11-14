Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $48.54 Billion Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,700 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Fiserv worth $48,537,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after buying an additional 2,054,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after buying an additional 2,163,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,326,000 after buying an additional 981,275 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Fiserv by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,306,000 after buying an additional 172,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $100.82 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.39 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,340,429 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

