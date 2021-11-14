Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $70.61 Billion Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd cut its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,691 shares during the period. VeriSign accounts for approximately 1.1% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.42% of VeriSign worth $70,606,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,130,000 after acquiring an additional 383,991 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,277,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $746,193,000 after acquiring an additional 148,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $611,440,000 after acquiring an additional 52,942 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,864,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $652,133,000 after acquiring an additional 152,541 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,053,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $466,587,000 after acquiring an additional 193,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $129,165.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $651,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,317,488.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,452 shares of company stock valued at $8,041,935 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $236.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.72. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $238.07.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

