Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Invests $15.14 Billion in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,141,240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of AON by 286.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in AON by 320.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 35.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AON. Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.43.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $300.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a one year low of $197.86 and a one year high of $326.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.58.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. AON’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

