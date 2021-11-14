Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Sells 26,271 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,271 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $51,921,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $572,588,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,669,000 after buying an additional 1,011,625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after buying an additional 862,072 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,495,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,549,000 after buying an additional 820,011 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after buying an additional 718,898 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $190.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.71 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.