Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Sells 50,000 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $36,308,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $184.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.93. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

