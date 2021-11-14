Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,615,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 431.5% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 209,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 170,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

PFE opened at $49.73 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $278.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

