BOSAGORA (BOA) Market Cap Hits $74.10 Million

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 14th. BOSAGORA has a market capitalization of $74.10 million and $10.15 million worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOSAGORA has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One BOSAGORA coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BOSAGORA Coin Profile

BOSAGORA is a coin. Its launch date was May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,595,031 coins. BOSAGORA’s official website is www.bosagora.io . BOSAGORA’s official message board is medium.com/bosagora . BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

BOSAGORA Coin Trading

