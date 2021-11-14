Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.90), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 228.69%.

Boston Omaha stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.50. 105,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,573. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 14.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.31. Boston Omaha has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $49.92.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Omaha from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

