Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 344.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,481 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BOX by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX opened at $25.95 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.82 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,662 shares of company stock worth $1,587,538. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities raised BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

