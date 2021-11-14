Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) versus Stride (NYSE:LRN) Head-To-Head Review

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) and Stride (NYSE:LRN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Stride shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Boxlight shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Stride shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Boxlight and Stride, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight 0 0 2 0 3.00 Stride 0 1 1 0 2.50

Boxlight currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 238.54%. Stride has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.76%. Given Boxlight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Stride.

Risk and Volatility

Boxlight has a beta of 3.52, meaning that its share price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stride has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boxlight and Stride’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight $54.89 million 2.09 -$16.15 million ($0.29) -6.62 Stride $1.54 billion 1.01 $71.45 million $1.27 28.52

Stride has higher revenue and earnings than Boxlight. Boxlight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stride, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Boxlight and Stride’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight -8.80% -11.73% -3.81% Stride 3.38% 6.91% 3.44%

Summary

Stride beats Boxlight on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands. The firm provides features and specifications like using pens or fingers as a mouse which allows teacher, moderator or student to write or draw images displayed on the surface. Its customers include schools including K-12 and higher education, enterprise for training purposes, government and healthcare. The company was founded by Herbert Myers and Sloan Myers in 1985 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, GA.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc. is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J. Packard in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

