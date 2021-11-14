Bread Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Bread coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $16.31 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bread has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00051576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.30 or 0.00220135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00086072 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

