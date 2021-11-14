Bremer Bank National Association Buys 8,801 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 2.75. Halliburton has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $26.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HSBC raised Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

