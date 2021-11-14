Bremer Bank National Association Buys Shares of 167,500 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 167,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,645,000. Fastenal makes up 1.7% of Bremer Bank National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Fastenal by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 130,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

FAST opened at $60.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.00. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $846,904.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,294 and have sold 97,396 shares valued at $5,474,420. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

