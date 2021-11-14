Bremer Bank National Association Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,793 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,628 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,413,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $458.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $425.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.91.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

