Bremer Bank National Association Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,815 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 245,657 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Shares of CSCO opened at $56.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average of $55.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

