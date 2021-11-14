Bremer Bank National Association Has $7.08 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 305.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,189 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.4% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,001,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.93.

NVDA opened at $303.90 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $323.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.05 and a 200-day moving average of $201.61. The stock has a market cap of $757.32 billion, a PE ratio of 108.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

