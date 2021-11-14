Bremer Bank National Association Has $7.44 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.5% of Bremer Bank National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First United Bank Trust increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM opened at $52.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.99 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $52.72.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.