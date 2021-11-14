Bremer Bank National Association Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,263 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Adobe by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. South State Corp grew its stake in Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Adobe by 50.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $2,865,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,209 shares of the software company’s stock worth $82,696,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.33.

ADBE opened at $657.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $628.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $592.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

