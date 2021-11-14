Bremer Bank National Association Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.32.

NYSE DE opened at $358.86 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $249.08 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.96. The stock has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

