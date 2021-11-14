Bremer Bank National Association Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.3% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bremer Bank National Association owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,598,663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139,270 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $108,168,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,433,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,047,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,763 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,351,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,867 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS opened at $53.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.37. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.72 and a 1-year high of $54.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

