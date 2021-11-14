Bremer Bank National Association Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 59,611 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,692,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.