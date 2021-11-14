Bremer Bank National Association Sells 1,346 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,591 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.2% of Bremer Bank National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $128.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,283 shares of company stock valued at $25,878,512. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.