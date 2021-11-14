Bremer Bank National Association Sells 666 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.0% of Bremer Bank National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $223,388,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $530,190,000 after buying an additional 806,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $169.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.74. The firm has a market cap of $267.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,839 shares of company stock worth $38,224,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

