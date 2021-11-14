Bremer Bank National Association Sells 999 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $224,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,175 shares of company stock worth $56,765,170 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $146.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $147.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

