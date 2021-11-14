Bremer Bank National Association Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $114.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.43. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.03 and a fifty-two week high of $116.21. The company has a market cap of $220.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,401 shares of company stock worth $29,709,366. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

