Bremer Bank National Association Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.85.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $208.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.67. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.54 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $244.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

