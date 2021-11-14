Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.11 Million

Analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to post sales of $31.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.20 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $25.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $115.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $115.40 million to $116.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $128.34 million, with estimates ranging from $127.50 million to $129.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 29.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on BWB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

BWB opened at $19.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $549.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.74. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Parish purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark E. Hokanson purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 87.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter worth $565,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

