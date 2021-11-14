Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Brilliant Earth Group stock traded up $4.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,917,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,561. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRLT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

