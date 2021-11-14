Brokerages Anticipate Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.59 Million

Brokerages expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to report $66.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.67 million and the highest is $68.00 million. Alphatec reported sales of $43.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year sales of $235.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.92 million to $235.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $292.12 million, with estimates ranging from $283.16 million to $297.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

ATEC stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $19.36.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,979 shares of company stock worth $104,036 in the last 90 days. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 15.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Alphatec by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Alphatec by 11.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 77,801 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 5.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 52,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter worth $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

