Brokerages Anticipate AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). AudioEye posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AudioEye.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 68.17% and a negative net margin of 51.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

AEYE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

AudioEye stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $99.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.01.

In other AudioEye news, insider David Moradi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AudioEye by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AudioEye by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 98,256 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AudioEye by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AudioEye by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AudioEye during the 2nd quarter worth $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioEye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.