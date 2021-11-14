Brokerages Anticipate BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.59 Million

Analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to report sales of $41.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.29 million to $41.90 million. BioDelivery Sciences International reported sales of $42.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year sales of $164.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.30 million to $165.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $204.73 million, with estimates ranging from $194.40 million to $216.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioDelivery Sciences International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.09.

BDSI opened at $3.24 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $320.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kotler bought 257,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $894,566.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,393,000 after acquiring an additional 144,240 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 3,935,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,087,000 after buying an additional 448,599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after buying an additional 1,080,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after buying an additional 307,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter worth $6,947,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.