Brokerages Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.34 Billion

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to post sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.40 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $19.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.51 billion to $19.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.45 billion to $18.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.93.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,496 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,368,000 after buying an additional 2,879,803 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $61,003,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at about $52,760,000. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at about $51,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $68.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $68.92. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.31.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.