Brokerages Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to post sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.40 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $19.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.51 billion to $19.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.45 billion to $18.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.93.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,496 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,368,000 after buying an additional 2,879,803 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $61,003,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at about $52,760,000. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at about $51,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $68.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $68.92. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.31.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

