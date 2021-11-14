Brokerages Anticipate Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Coty posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COTY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.52.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. Coty has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Coty by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

