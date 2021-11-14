Brokerages Anticipate Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Fortress Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 63.05%.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 29.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.30. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $6.10.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

