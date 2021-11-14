Brokerages Anticipate Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Post Earnings of $4.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will report earnings of $4.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.29. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings per share of $3.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year earnings of $10.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.96 to $12.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $28.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.52 to $32.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share.

LPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPI opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 4.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.52. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

