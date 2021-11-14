Brokerages Anticipate LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.66 Million

Equities analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report sales of $123.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.44 million. LivePerson posted sales of $102.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year sales of $469.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.27 million to $470.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $589.31 million, with estimates ranging from $569.20 million to $598.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.99. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 54,485.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,012,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,167 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in LivePerson by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 976,231 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth $30,707,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,280,000 after purchasing an additional 474,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 31,240.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 319,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,843,000 after purchasing an additional 318,345 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

