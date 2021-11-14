Brokerages Anticipate Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.02. Origin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OBNK. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $46.34 on Friday. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 155.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 21.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 128,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

