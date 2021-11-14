Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.03 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will report sales of $34.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.80 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $34.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $137.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.70 million to $138.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $139.70 million, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $142.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $416.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

