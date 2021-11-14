Brokerages Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $17.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

