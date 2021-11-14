Brokerages Anticipate Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million.

STVN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,981,000. 4.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STVN traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.20. 128,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,522. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $29.18.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

